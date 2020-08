Officials have closed swimming off South Shore beaches in Point Lookout and Nickerson beach after sharks were spotted for a second day.

Hempstead Town officials said a large shark was spotted at 3:15 p.m. off Nickerson Beach. Officials closed swimming at Nassau County’s Nickerson Beach and at town beaches through the afternoon.

The town’s shark patrol and the county are patrolling in boats and jet skis searching for sharks in the area.