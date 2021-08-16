Nassau County has a new flag to alert beachgoers when it’s safe to go back in the water.

County officials plan to unveil the purple flag with a white shark silhouette on Monday. It will report recent shark sightings and comes after a record number of the predators have been spotted off South Shore beaches this summer.

The flag will be flown for the next 24 hours at Nickerson Beach if a shark sighting is reported in the vicinity of Point Lookout and Lido Beach in Long Beach.

Swimming will be restricted for one hour in the area as lifeguards on jet skis and aerial patrols confirm there are no sharks nearby.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said the flag system is used at beaches throughout New England.

So far this summer, Nassau County, Hempstead and Long Beach officials have 23 confirmed shark sightings, four more than at this point in August 2020, and breaking the record of 20 spotted all of last year, Curran said.

"This appears to be our new normal," Curran said. "We want people to know if they’re coming to the beach, if they can go into the water or not and this is a clear and easy way to let them know."

Get the Nassau news this week newsletter! The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sharks have been attracted to Long Island the last two years by warmer water and large schools of bait fish that have come up the coast.

Shark bites off Long Island are extremely rare. Since 1837, officials said, there have only been about a dozen shark attacks off the beaches of Long Island and the rest of the metropolitan area.

A Jones Beach lifeguard reported a possible one-inch shark bite last month after he cut his leg and saw a possible sand tiger shark nearby.

Long Island officials said sand tiger sharks are relatively harmless. Officials last year spotted larger more aggressive predators like bull sharks close to shore.

"When it comes to sharks, people don’t need to be scared, but we want to do everything we can to protect people in the water," Curran said. "Sharks live in the ocean and we’re entering their home. We need to be more cognizant of their presence and now there are more sharks here than ever."