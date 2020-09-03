Shark sighting near Glen Cove, mayor says

Glen Cove officials closed Pryibil Beach Thursday afternoon after a shark sighting in the waters near shore, the city mayor said.

"It was swimming along the beach where we have our ropes," Glen Cove Mayor Timothy Tenke said. The city harbor patrol and a Nassau County police boat were searching in a grid pattern for the four to five foot shark that was spotted around 4 p.m., Tenke said.

"They're just looking to make sure it doesn't reenter the area," Tenke said.

Tenke said a fisherman on the pier first saw the shark and notified a lifeguard, who then called in the city's harbor patrol, which also saw the shark after arriving. The species of the shark had not been determined, Tenke said.

The beach was closed to swimming as the city and county boats conduct their search, he said.

"They're just doing a grid pattern and it should chase it away," Tenke said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.