TODAY'S PAPER
90° Good Morning
SEARCH
90° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Long Beach beaches re-open for swimming after shark sightings

The ocean of Long Beach was closed Monday

The ocean of Long Beach was closed Monday after a second shark spotting that day. Credit: John Keating

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Officials reopened the beaches in Long Beach for swimming Tuesday, one day after shark sightings forced the closure of South Shore beaches in Long Beach, Lido Beach West and Point Lookout.

Town of Hempstead officials, meanwhile, said their two beaches have not been fully reopened to swimmers, due to lingering shark concerns.

Lido Beach West and Point Lookout are allowing knee-deep bathing, but that's it. That, after a spokesman said, officials weren't confident the waters have been cleared of sharks.

Town of Hempstead officials are urging beachgoers to follow social media for updates on bathing and swimming conditions at town beaches.

Long Beach officials could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday, but were updating beach status on Twitter.

On Monday, Town of Hempstead officials said the sightings were the first in four years and Town Supervisor Don Clavin told Newsday the shark spotted midmorning was 8-10 feet from shore.

Officials said Monday they believe the sightings were that of a bull shark, though the species sighted was not definitively identified.

Greg Metzger, the chief field coordinator for the South Fork Natural History Museum who helps catch, identify and tag sharks for research, said Monday that bull sharks tend to be fairly large, up to 500 pounds. He said they like warm, shallow water; will scavenge and can also catch and kill their own prey; and are one of the few sharks that can live in fresh water.

Metzger said he believed the sharks spotted Monday probably weren't bull sharks, based on their biology and his experience tracking sharks.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Social distancing rules signs at Kirk Park Beach Coronavirus on Long Island: Latest updates
The Uniondale school distict's $211,098,056 budget would lift Three Long Island district budgets up for revote
Nassau and Suffolk counties "have been more rigorous" Cuomo: LI improves enforcement of health laws
Digital military historian Erik Villard repurposed World War Museum of American Armor to reopen Friday
The ocean off Long Beach was closed indefinitely Three shark sightings drive LI swimmers from water
Rabbi Benny Berlin in the sanctuary at BACH Youth movement at heart of new rabbi's mission 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search