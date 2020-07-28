Long Beach beaches re-open for swimming after shark sightings

Officials reopened the beaches in Long Beach for swimming Tuesday, one day after shark sightings forced the closure of South Shore beaches in Long Beach, Lido Beach West and Point Lookout.

Town of Hempstead officials, meanwhile, said their two beaches have not been fully reopened to swimmers, due to lingering shark concerns.

Lido Beach West and Point Lookout are allowing knee-deep bathing, but that's it. That, after a spokesman said, officials weren't confident the waters have been cleared of sharks.

Town of Hempstead officials are urging beachgoers to follow social media for updates on bathing and swimming conditions at town beaches.

Long Beach officials could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday, but were updating beach status on Twitter.

On Monday, Town of Hempstead officials said the sightings were the first in four years and Town Supervisor Don Clavin told Newsday the shark spotted midmorning was 8-10 feet from shore.

Officials said Monday they believe the sightings were that of a bull shark, though the species sighted was not definitively identified.

Greg Metzger, the chief field coordinator for the South Fork Natural History Museum who helps catch, identify and tag sharks for research, said Monday that bull sharks tend to be fairly large, up to 500 pounds. He said they like warm, shallow water; will scavenge and can also catch and kill their own prey; and are one of the few sharks that can live in fresh water.

Metzger said he believed the sharks spotted Monday probably weren't bull sharks, based on their biology and his experience tracking sharks.