Nassau police sent a helicopter to scan the waters, along with boat patrols, after a shark may have been spotted Saturday morning in Zach's Bay at Jones Beach State Park, police said.

A spate of shark sightings, concentrated at Nassau beaches, prompted a series of closures this week. A New Yorker died off the coast of Maine on July 28 after a shark attacked her.

Nassau police said they were alerted that a shark had been seen at about 8:16 a.m.

Zach's Bay, located just north of the Northwell Health Theater at Jones Beach, is popular with young families as its waters are calmer than the ocean.

No further information was immediately available from the police or the state parks department, which runs the Wantagh park.

he dangers of swimming in coastal waters where these predators live became real