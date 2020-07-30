Some swimming restrictions remain amid search for sharks

Ocean swimming was limited to knee-deep waters in Hempstead town beaches in Point Lookout and Lido Beach as officials continue to search for sharks off the South Shore.

Nickerson Beach was open, but the county was not allowing swimming after three days of shark sightings off the coast.

Beaches and swimming were fully open in Long Beach.

Nassau County police and Hempstead town officials are on boating patrols this morning but no additional shark sightings have been reported.

Hempstead Town officials planned to launch two jet skis on shark patrol Thursday, while Nassau County also bolstered patrols with two helicopters scouring the coastline for signs of sharks.

Since Monday, lifeguards have reported eight shark sightings off East Atlantic Beach, Point Lookout and Long Beach amid a week of hot and humid weather. A shark was also spotted off Jones Beach, but officials could not confirm that it was separate from a pod of dolphins.

The types of sharks spotted have not been confirmed, but some lifeguards believe the sightings have been bull sharks — also known as blunt-nosed sharks — that frequent warm, shallow water. Officials also based that description on a stingray found with a similar bite pattern.

“These are incredibly dangerous creatures,” said Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin. “They are even more dangerous to swimmers on the South Shore. These predators like shallow water and coastline where swimmers are.”

Marine expert Paul Seiswerda, who is also director of the group Gotham Whale, said biologists have been getting more than double the reports of different sharks off the coast of Long Island and New York harbor, including hammerheads, thrasher and sand tiger sharks. He said the reported sightings of bull sharks would be extremely rare for this region since they normally prefer tropical water.

“A lot of sharks look alike,” Seiswerda said. “We have southern visitors on occasion come in warmer waters. The animals here are feeding on fish ... most of the time it’s not a threat.”