Officials in Long Beach, Nassau County and Hempstead are closing swimming in the ocean after another shark — officials said it was 6 to 8 feet long — was seen off Nickerson Beach at about 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The announcement came after Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said at a morning news conference that she has ordered Nassau County police to conduct enhanced air and marine patrols along the shoreline following two consecutive days of shark sightings along the South Shore.

“Our enhanced helicopter patrols along the coast will keep an eye on anything lurking in the water,” Curran said.

Nassau County police will use two already active helicopters to conduct multiple passes along the coastline “to look for anything coming too close to shore or erratic behavior,” the county executive added. A pair of marine bureau boats will watch for waves and choppy water on the ocean to supplant the efforts of lifeguards.

Local officials reported three shark sightings Monday at Long Beach, Point Lookout and Lido Beach West. The ocean off Long Beach was closed indefinitely to public use after the second shark spotting in the water, while bathing resumed in the afternoon at Hempstead town beaches between Atlantic Beach and Jones Beach — but only knee-deep.

“We have to remember the water is the home of marine life,” Curran said. “Most sharks are not looking for trouble. But bull sharks have been reported to have aggressive tendencies and prefer shallow water.”