Town of Hempstead beachfront closed due to shark sightings, officials say

Enhanced patrolling at Nickerson Beach, as seen last

By Newsday Staff
The entire Town of Hempstead beachfront is closed to swimmers indefinitely after a lifeguard squad spotted a shark, officials said in a news release.

Three additional sharks are headed to Lido West from Long Beach, according to a town news release.

Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin and the lifeguard team this afternoon will provide an update on the shark sightings and plans for the beaches for the remainder of the day.

Meanwhile, Jones Beach State Park welcomed swimmers back into the waters this morning, a day after a few sharks were seen 250 to 300 yards offshore prompting officials to halt swimming for most of the Tuesday.

"They are back in the water, it's a nice day," George Gorman, Long Island regional director for the state parks system said of Jones Beach. "They feel very safe. We have enhanced patrols out. Everything is in place to keep them as safe as we possibly can."

Check back for more information on this developing story.

