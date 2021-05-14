TODAY'S PAPER
Hempstead man convicted of second-degree murder in 2018 shooting

Jamik Cannon leaves Nassau County police headquarters in

Jamik Cannon leaves Nassau County police headquarters in Mineola on Dec. 12, 2018. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
A jury Friday found a Hempstead man guilty of a broad daylight 2018 shooting that killed one man and wounded another.

Jamik Cannon, 28, was convicted after a two-week trial of the second-degree murder of Demetrius Winfield, 30, of Hempstead.

The jury also found Cannon guilty of two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree assault but acquitted him of the attempted murder of a second individual. Cannon was remanded pending sentencing on July 15 where he faces up to 50 years to life in prison.

"The victim stood outside in the late-morning, talking to a friend, unaware of the defendants’ impending attack that would take his life," said Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas. "We hope that this conviction provides some measure of closure for the family and friends of Demetrius Winfield who continue to mourn after this senseless act of violence."

Dennis Lemke, Cannon’s defense attorney, said he was "extremely disappointed" with the murder conviction "and obviously there will be issues for appeal at a later time."

A co-conspirator, Brian Marshall-Gibson of South Floral Park, pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was sentenced in August to 20 years to life in prison.

Prosecutors said Cannon and Marshall-Gibson opened fire on Winfield and his friend, a 33-year-old cabdriver, shortly before 11 a.m. on Oct. 19, 2018, while the victims were talking to each other in front of a home on Wellesley Street in Hempstead. Cannon and Marshall-Gibson fired at least 15 shots in 14 seconds, prosecutors said.

Winfield, 30, died after he was shot in the face, chest and groin, authorities said. His friend was shot in the leg and survived, officials said.

Prosecutors said the shooting was meant to settle a fight Winfield and Cannon had gotten into days earlier at a gas station.

Cannon and Marshall-Gibson were arrested by Nassau police nearly two months after the shooting.

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

