New York State Police seek the public’s help to identify a male passenger they said exited a Honda Accord and fired multiple rounds at a vehicle Friday afternoon on the Northern State Parkway in North Hempstead.

The shots were fired about 1:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the Northern State Parkway near Exit 30, Willets Road, police said in a statement.

“A red Honda Accord stopped in the right lane when the passenger … exited the vehicle and fired multiple rounds at another unknown vehicle. Both the red Honda and the unidentified vehicle left the scene,” police said.

Investigators urge witnesses, or anyone with information about the shooting, to call 631-756-3300.