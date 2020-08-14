TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Evening
SEARCH
82° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

State Police seek passenger who shot at vehicle on Northern State Parkway

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

New York State Police seek the public’s help to identify a male passenger they said exited a Honda Accord and fired multiple rounds at a vehicle Friday afternoon on the Northern State Parkway in North Hempstead.

The shots were fired about 1:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the Northern State Parkway near Exit 30, Willets Road, police said in a statement.

“A red Honda Accord stopped in the right lane when the passenger … exited the vehicle and fired multiple rounds at another unknown vehicle. Both the red Honda and the unidentified vehicle left the scene,” police said.

Investigators urge witnesses, or anyone with information about the shooting, to call 631-756-3300.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Nassau top stories

Jose Soto Monge and Rosa Soto Monge show Demonstrators hold rally to seek answers in fatal boat crash
Sid Nathan, LIPA's communication director, is leaving the LIPA's communications director to depart
Capital Electric employees based out of Riverside, Missouri, As outages dwindle, PSEG LI says it's ready for the next storm
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said it will be Cuomo allowing reopening of bowling alleys and NYC museums
Nassau County police investigate the report of a Feds: Man charged with gun crimes in connection with shooting outside mall
Bicyclists ride on the boardwalk in Long Beach Forecast: Dry and pleasant Saturday, rain possible Sunday
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search