Man fatally shot in Hempstead, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Officers responding to a ShotSpotter call found a 34-year-old man fatally shot early Monday in Hempstead, police said.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin. No arrests have been made.

Nassau County Homicide Squad detectives are investigating and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

Police said Hempstead Village police officers responded to Burnett Street after a ShotSpotter activation at about 2:25 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victim "lying on the ground" and transported him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Additional details were not immediately released, police citing the continuing investigation.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

