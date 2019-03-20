TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Driver shot and wounded in New Hyde Park targeted attack

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A driver was cut off Monday night in New Hyde Park, forced to stop on the side of the road, then hit by a hail of bullets in what detectives believe was a targeted attack, Nassau police said.

The male victim, 62, was heading home at about 7:15 p.m. on eastbound Executive Drive when a dark-colored sedan cut him off near Old Courthouse Road, police said. 

After the victim was forced to stop on the side of the road, a male passenger in the other vehicle approached and fired several shots into the car, hitting the man in the arm and hand, police said.

The victim then quickly drove away to a nearby hospital, where he was admitted, police said.

There was no detailed description of the shooter, police said.

Other details were not released, but Third Precinct detectives continue to look into the motive and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. 

