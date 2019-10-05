TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Evening
SEARCH
56° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Passenger in ride-hail car shot on SSP, State Police say

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
Print

A passenger in a ride hailing car was shot while traveling on the Southern State Parkway in Hempstead on Saturday morning, police said.

The 22-year-old man was a passenger in the car traveling at 5:45 a.m. near Exit 17 on the parkway when he was shot by an unknown person in a dark colored SUV, according to State Police.

Police said several shots were fired into the vehicle, striking the sole passenger. The man was taken to Nassau University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 631-756-3300. All calls will remain confidential, police said.

Mugshot, Headshot, Newsday Reporter Craig Schneider

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

A hand-colored woodcut of a 19th century illustration Brown: A lesson on slavery
Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas with Deputy Cops: Port Washington man had unlicensed guns at home
Nino Luciano. Nino Luciano, construction company owner, dies at 98
Four homeless men were killed with a pipe NYPD: 4 homeless men attacked, killed in Chinatown 
Work crews ready the Nassau Blvd. bridge where LIRR replacing bridge in Garden City this weekend
The Nicoll Grist Mill at Connetquot River State True grist: What it took to bring LI mill back to life
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search