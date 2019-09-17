A man with a history of mental illness was shot and killed by Nassau police Tuesday night at an Oceanside home after he charged at them with at least one knife and a sword, Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

Ryder said officers responded to a disturbance call made by the man's father.

When officers arrived at the home in the 2600 block of Columbus Avenue, they encountered the man armed with the weapons and he did not respond to orders to drop them, Ryder said.

“The son had charged at the officers with multiple knives in his hand, one being a sword," Ryder said at a news conference near the home. "The officers gave orders to ‘drop the weapon, drop the weapon, drop the weapon.’ He continued to come at our officers and the officers had to use deadly, physical force to stop the individual.”

Ryder did not say the time of the shooting but a police spokeswoman earlier said a call came in at 6:02 p.m. reporting "shots fire" at the address.

The man's age and identity were not released. He died at a hospital, Ryder said.

When Ryder was asked how many officers fired on the man, he said it was an “ongoing investigation.” Four officers were hospitalized Tuesday night, including one who was injured in a vehicle crash responding to the home, Ryder said. Another officer was injured during the confrontation with the man at the home, Ryder said, but he did not specify the injury.

His “officers did everything they could under the circumstances,” the police commissioner said.

The man had a history of mental illness and was receiving treatment, Ryder said.

“The father was the one who called us,” Ryder said. “We came here looking to help that family out, and it ended the way it ended.”

Neighbors and onlookers gathered near the home behind police tape late Tuesday night but all declined to comment.