Harendra Singh admits bribing Mangano, Venditto, NYC official

LI restaurateur secretly pleaded guilty in October 2016. A transcript of the plea details payments and gifts to the Nassau County executive and his wife.

Harendra Singh is led out of the FBI

Harendra Singh is led out of the FBI office in Melville on Sept. 9, 2015. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Robert E. Kessler and Andrew Smith
Harendra Singh, the restaurateur linked to corruption probes of elected officials in New York City and Long Island, secretly pleaded guilty in October 2016 to bribing former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto and an unnamed New York City official, newly unsealed court records show.

Singh, 58, pleaded guilty to eight counts and agreed to...

By Robert E. Kessler and Andrew Smith

Bob Kessler covers federal law, including law enforcement agencies such as the FBI, DEA, IRS and ATF, as well as the federal courts.

