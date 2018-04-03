Emails about work

Emails and text messages were the order of the morning as Linda Mangano’s attorney, John Carman, spent a second day hammering away at the credibility of former restaurateur Harendra Singh.

At the beginning of the session, jurors were attentive as Carman added exhibit after exhibit to the mix, in an attempt to show that Linda Mangano — despite Singh’s assertions to the contrary — did perform some work for Singh’s company.

By lunch break in the trial of Linda Mangano, former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and former Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto, however, some jurors sat with folded arms as the exhibits and the verbal jousting between Carman and Singh seemed to go on and on.

Carman tried to get Singh to say that he had agreed to obstruct justice when, during a meeting with the Manganos after FBI agents had stopped by the family home to talk to Linda Mangano — Singh agreed to tell whoever asked that Linda Mangano worked at her job.

That was agreeing to a “fairy tale?” Carman pressed.

“At that time, I was not thinking about obstructing justice,” Singh replied.

Singh also testified that he knew nothing — or at best, very little — about a series of emails between Linda Mangano and a Singh manager and marketing executive dealing with mailings, gift coupons, newspaper advertising and menu formats for two Singh restaurants.

In one email, Linda Mangano told a Singh manager, “If you need me to do something, I’m your gal.”

Earlier in the trial, Singh testified that Linda Mangano had a no-show marketing job with a $100,000 salary that had been requested by Edward Mangano to make up the difference in lost family income when Mangano was elected Nassau county executive.

“Did she tell you she told the FBI she did the pretty, fluffy stuff?” Carman asked.

“No,” Singh answered.

Singh’s denials

Did there ever come a time, Carman asked Singh, when he told Linda Mangano — in a meeting with Edward Mangano present — “[Expletive] the FBI, I can pay you whatever I want.”

“No,’ Singh answered.

“Did you say, “It’s my company. I can pay you whatever I want?”

“No,” Singh replied.

At the defendant’s table, Edward Mangano, leaned back in his chair as he directed a hard stare toward the witness stand.

Food fresh

“Do you serve old food at the Water’s Edge?” Carman asked Singh as a copy of an email about menu changes was projected onto courtroom screens.

There were a few chuckles from spectator seats — since the exhibit on the screen made mention of photographs of “old” food.

“He is referring to the old menu and the new menu,” Singh responded.

“It is not old food?” Carman asked again.

“No,” Singh replied.

“You came up with that snappy phrase, “Long Island’s premiere restaurant group?” Carman, at another point, asked Singh.

“Yes,” Singh replied.