Cross continues

Marc Agnifilo, defense attorney for John Venditto, Oyster Bay’s former town supervisor, kept things moving at a rapid clip Wednesday morning at his cross-examination of former restaurateur Harendra Singh.

He kept things moving mostly by ignoring the bulk of Singh’s requests to answer Agnifilo’s questions with anything but a simple “yes” or a simple “no.”

At several points in the trial of Venditto, former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and Mangano’s wife Linda, Singh would tell Agnifilo, “I can’t answer in a yes or no.”

Or he would — as he did with other defense attorneys — ask for permission to explain.

Agnifilo allowed him to do so.

But most of the time, it was a no-go, as Agnifilo moved right along to other topics.

At other times Singh, however, kept to single-word responses — more so for Agnifilo than other attorneys.

Part of that may have been due to a kerfuffle in the courtroom Tuesday when Agnifilo told Singh, “No, no, no. Stop talking.”

That led to the afternoon break.

And to a sidebar with defense attorneys and prosecutors.

And, before the jury returned, to Judge Joan M. Azrack’s asking Singh to respond “yes” or “no” whenever he could.

On Wednesday, Singh appeared to be following the judge’s instructions.

But Singh also was at his most contentious since his cross-examination began about seven days ago (after five days of questioning by prosecutors).

At several points, he raised his voice while answering questions. And, more than once, he protested to Agnifilo that he had “answered his questions.”

Greetings from Hawaii

There he was, former Oyster Bay Town Attorney Fred Mei, standing — in what appeared to be a photocopy of a photograph — at a volcano in Hawaii.

“Do you know why the deputy town attorney is sending you a picture from the top of the volcano?” Agnifilo asked Singh, as the image of a smiling Mei showed on monitors, as well as the courtroom’s largest screen, which is behind and above the witness stand.

“No,” Singh said.

“Did it make you happy?” Agnifilo pressed, as some spectators laughed.

“I was not dancing,” Singh replied, as the laughter grew.

“As I said,” the witness continued, “he was a very close friend, yes.”

Whoo who?

“Whoo-hoo,” Mei wrote Singh when it looked as if one of the many Oyster Bay Town-guaranteed loans would go through.

“What does ‘whoo-hoo’ mean?” Agnifilo, who introduced the email into evidence, asked Singh.

“I don’t know what that means,” Singh responded.

“You know, like a celebratory (and here, Agnifilo repeated the phrase, with gusto), ‘whoo-hoo!’”

“Could be,” Singh conceded.

“Have you ever had someone say, whoo-hoo?” Agnifilo said.

“I don’t have a clue what that means,” Singh said.

At which time, Agnifilo moved on, “A month after the whoo-hoo email . . . ”

Send in the donkeys

Singh testified that he suggested a prominent Democratic law firm, Harris Beach, to help his quest of having Oyster Bay guarantee loans. He said he made the suggestion to town officials, including Leonard Genova, the former town attorney who is expected to be a prosecution witness.

“I was told by Lennie Genova that since it was a Democratic firm he was even more comfortable with them,” Singh testified.

A few moments later, Agnifilo asked for elaboration on that testimony.

“He knows Harris Beach was a Democratic law firm and he was OK with it,” Singh testified.

“Was Leonard Genova a Republican?,” Agnifilo asked.

“Yes,” Singh replied.

“Was Oyster Bay a Republican administration?”

“Yes,” Singh replied.

Real estate bust

Singh was asked about a visit to Dubai.

“I was looking to buy some real estate,” Singh explained.

Agnifilo asked whether Singh had sent Mei emails having to do with properties in Dubai.

“I don’t remember anything what you say,” Singh replied. “I was looking to buy an apartment.”

Singh said he wired a $100,000 payment for a one-bedroom condo in a building that was supposed to be constructed in a developing part of the city.

“It was never built,” he said. “I lost everything. ”