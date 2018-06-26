Adam Skelos was paid $20,000 by a title insurer for doing no work as part of a plan by the company’s largest customer to please his father, Dean Skelos, the one-time Albany legislative kingpin, a witness testified Tuesday in the Skeloses’ retrial on federal corruption charges.

Thomas K. Dwyer, a former executive of American Land Abstract in Syosset, said he was directed to make the payment to Adam Skelos by an executive at developer Glenwood Management, which was seeking State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos’ support for real estate legislation.

Dwyer testified that Glenwood executive Charles Dorego “asked if I could do something for Adam. He would like me to pay Adam as a referral fee” for title-insurance work on a real-estate project, Dwyer said in Manhattan federal court.

But Dorego “did not want the referral fee to be connected to Glenwood” because the mega-landlord, based in New Hyde Park, was lobbying Dean Skelos for his vote, said Dwyer, adding that a sister company not tied to Glenwood, American Land Services, cut the check to Adam.

Dwyer, a former Democratic councilman in North Hempstead Town, handed the younger Skelos the $20,000 check in an envelope on Feb. 18, 2013, during dinner at the Cool Fish restaurant in Syosset.

Adam never asked what the payment was for, Dwyer testified on Tuesday.

The Skeloses are accused of using Dean Skelos’ position as one of state government’s three most powerful individuals to secure jobs and payments for Adam. In return, Dean promised to support legislation needed by those helping his son, according to the indictment.

The retrial comes after the Skeloses’ 2015 convictions were reversed because of a later U.S. Supreme Court decision, which more narrowly defined the kind of quid pro quo bribery scheme a public official must engage in to be convicted of bribery. The high court, in a case involving an ex-Virginia governor, said a public official must do more than make a telephone call or arrange a meeting.

Dean Skelos, 70, and Adam Skelos, 35, both have denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.

The Rockville Centre pair are accused of multiple quid pro quo schemes with three businesses that paid Adam Skelos hundreds of thousands of dollars. Each company needed Dean Skelos’ vote for key bills before the Senate.

In the case of Glenwood, which owns more than two dozen apartment buildings in Manhattan, Dean Skelos promised to back the renewal of real-estate laws if Glenwood helped Adam Skelos, who was supposedly in dire financial straits, prosecutors said.

In addition to steering $20,000 in title insurance proceeds to Adam, Glenwood helped secure a job for him at AbTech Industries Inc., a company pursuing government contracts for storm-water treatment, prosecutors allege. AbTech, with headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona, is partially owned by Glenwood executives, according to the indictment.

AbTech ultimately won a $12 million contract from Nassau County, a deal Adam Skelos worked on. Prosecutors said Dean Skelos subsequently pressured then-Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, a fellow Republican, to expedite Nassau’s payments to AbTech after it had hired Adam.

Besides Glenwood and AbTech, the Skeloses allegedly pressured Physicians Reciprocal Insurers, a medical malpractice insurance business in Roslyn, prosecutors said.

Physicians Reciprocal gave Adam Skelos a $78,000 job as a salesman but he rarely showed up for work, prosecutors said. PRI needed Dean Skelos’ continued support for a bill crucial to the company’s survival.

The senior Skelos was the state’s top Republican until his indictment in 2015. He had served in the Senate for 30 years and was the majority leader three times, with the longest period starting in January 2011.