The victim of a fatal skydiving accident over the weekend in Massachusetts was identified Wednesday as a woman from Long Island.

Alexis Zayas, 27, died Monday, two days after authorities said she “veered off course,” striking a barn, while skydiving in Orange, Massachusetts.

Prosecutors in Massachusetts said the victim was from Long Island but they did not know which community.

Zayas’ ex-husband said Wednesday she was from East Meadow. He declined to comment further, saying he was too broken up about her death to comment.

A spokeswoman for the Northwestern district attorney’s office in Northampton, Massachusetts, said Wednesday only that the incident was under investigation and declined to provide details. A National Transportation Safety Board spokesman, citing the ongoing investigation, also declined to comment.

A spokesman for Jumptown Skydiving in Orange said Zayas was a student who was “not a tandem” with an instructor at the time. An instructor was in the air diving separately from Zayas, the spokesman said.

He declined to identify himself because he was not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation.

The spokesman said the parachutist had exited the aircraft, a Twin Otter, before the accident, but declined to discuss specifics.

The spokesman said the incident was the first fatal accident in the history of the jump service, which has been in existence since 1959. That could not be immediately independently confirmed.

Zayas was taken to Athol Memorial Hospital in Athol, Massachusetts, after the accident, then was transferred to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, where she died Monday.

CORRECTION: Alexis Zayas’ name was misspelled in a previous version of this story due to incorrect information provided by authorities.