Garden City launches Shop 516 campaign to help its small businesses
A group of more than 60 small businesses in Garden City is offering a virtual marketplace and deals to support local shops in the village.
The group organized as “Shop 516” is encouraging residents to login to www.shop-516.com for the next week — from May 16-22 — to support Garden City restaurants, shops and services.
The date is kicking off on 5/16 “to support the 516,” said Joe Cianciotto, an organizer and startup business specialist. The website will feature a virtual promenade of about 67 businesses that will offer specialties and deals on a range of services — from restaurant and clothing delivery to online physical therapy and dance lessons.
“A lot of people have been hit hard, but a lot of us haven’t been decimated,” Cianciotto said. “If we can use our wallet and support our local community, we can get through this.”
The website features a series of shops and small businesses with messages and videos from store owners, contact information and offers for the week.
The website will also offer gift cards for businesses that have not yet reopened, offers to donate to charities and businesses.
One retail shop on Seventh Street, The Islands, is offering online orders and local delivery of clothing, accessories, children's and baby wear, candy and gifts.
The Islands is offering free monogramming with the promo code SupportGC and a $20 gift card for every $100 spent during the first three days of the Shop 516 promotion. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to the Mary Brennan INN soup kitchen in Hempstead to address homelessness and hunger on Long Island.
Stephanie Mangels, whose parents own the shop, said the Shop 516 campaign and website raise awareness of what businesses are open, centralized in one location.
“Without the support of the local community, the small shops are going to have a difficult time making it through,” Mangels said. “Our town has been good in supporting the small businesses here.”
Shop 516 participants
Doing Good
The Andy Foundation; https://www.supportgclocal.com/the-andy-foundation
I’m not done yet; https://www.supportgclocal.com/im-not-done-yet
The Inn; https://www.supportgclocal.com/the-inn
Restaurants & Eateries
Anthony’s Lucky Duck; https://www.supportgclocal.com/anthonys-lucky-duck
Bagelman; https://www.supportgclocal.com/bagelman
B.K. Sweeney’s Uptown Grille; https://www.supportgclocal.com/uptown-grille
Calogeros; https://www.supportgclocal.com/calogeros
Capo Ristorante; https://www.supportgclocal.com/capo-ristorante
The Cornerstone; https://www.supportgclocal.com/the-cornerstone
Culinary Heights; https://www.supportgclocal.com/culinary-heights
D&J Refreshments; https://www.supportgclocal.com/dj-refreshments
Enzo’s Pizzeria; https://www.supportgclocal.com/enzos-pizzeria
Food For Thought; https://www.supportgclocal.com/food-for-thought
Garden City Pizza; https://www.supportgclocal.com/garden-city-pizza
Grimaldi’s; https://www.supportgclocal.com/grimaldis
Leos; https://www.supportgclocal.com/leos
Novita; https://www.supportgclocal.com/novita
NY Soup Exchange; https://www.supportgclocal.com/ny-soup-exchange
Oh My Goodness; https://www.supportgclocal.com/oh-my-goodness
Primehouse; https://www.supportgclocal.com/primehouse
Repeal; https://www.supportgclocal.com/repeal
Revel restaurant and bar; https://www.supportgclocal.com/revel
Seventh Street Café; https://www.supportgclocal.com/seventh-street-cafe
smok-haus; https://www.supportgclocal.com/smok-haus
Stewart Manor Country Club; https://www.supportgclocal.com/stewart-manor-cc
Town Meat Market; https://www.supportgclocal.com/town-meat-market
Walk Street; https://www.supportgclocal.com/walk-street
Waterzooi Belgian Bistro; https://www.supportgclocal.com/waterzooi
Retail
arrangement bar; https://www.supportgclocal.com/arrangement-bar
baublesbanglesandbags1@gmail.com; https://www.supportgclocal.com/baubles-bangles-bags
Coquette; https://www.supportgclocal.com/coquette
Healios CBD; https://www.supportgclocal.com/healios-cbd
Hengstenberg’s Florist; https://www.supportgclocal.com/hengstenbergs-florist
The Islands; https://www.supportgclocal.com/the-islands
Madisons Niche; https://www.supportgclocal.com/madisons-niche
Mollie’s Monkie; https://www.supportgclocal.com/mollies-monkie
Once Upon A Dish; https://www.supportgclocal.com/once-upon-a-dish
Southampton Blazer & Button Co.; https://www.supportgclocal.com/southampton-blazer-button
Sunflower Fine Art; https://www.supportgclocal.com/sunflower-fine-art
Real Estate & Home
Douglas Elliman; https://www.supportgclocal.com/douglas-elliman
Signature Premier Properties; https://www.supportgclocal.com/signature-premier-properties
Top Notch Home Inspection; https://www.supportgclocal.com/top-notch
Jenny Tzakas Interiors; https://www.supportgclocal.com/jenny-tzakas-interiors
Health Wellness & Dental
Dr. Emma DDS; https://www.supportgclocal.com/dr-emma-orthodontist
Laura Salinas Therapy; https://www.supportgclocal.com/laura-salinas-therapy
Moments to Breathe; https://www.supportgclocal.com/moments-to-breathe
Resolution Physical Therapy; info@resolutionpt.com
Samudra Yoga; https://www.supportgclocal.com/samudra-yoga
Smile Today Orthodontics; https://www.supportgclocal.com/smile-today-orthodontics
Whitehall Dental Arts; https://www.supportgclocal.com/whitehall-dental-arts
Yoga Nanda; https://www.supportgclocal.com/yoga-nanda
Arts & Education
The Art Academy of Garden City; https://www.supportgclocal.com/art-academy-of-garden-city
Ed Rotondo Photography; https://www.supportgclocal.com/ed-rotondo-photography
Francesca Russell Photography; https://www.supportgclocal.com/francesca-russell
Fred Astaire Dance Studio; https://www.supportgclocal.com/fred-astaire-dance-studio
Little Art Studio; https://www.supportgclocal.com/little-art-studio
Long island Studio Of Music; https://www.supportgclocal.com/long-island-studio-of-music
Professional Services
Robin Berger CPA; https://www.supportgclocal.com/robin-berger-co
Eastern Numismatics; https://www.supportgclocal.com/eastern-numismatics
ETF Family Travel; https://www.supportgclocal.com/et-family
Goosehead Insurance; https://www.supportgclocal.com/goosehead-insurance
Ruskin Moscou Faltischek PC; https://www.supportgclocal.com/rmfp
Two Of Us Event Planners; https://www.supportgclocal.com/two-of-us-event-planners
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.