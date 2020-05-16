A group of more than 60 small businesses in Garden City is offering a virtual marketplace and deals to support local shops in the village.

The group organized as “Shop 516” is encouraging residents to login to www.shop-516.com for the next week — from May 16-22 — to support Garden City restaurants, shops and services.

The date is kicking off on 5/16 “to support the 516,” said Joe Cianciotto, an organizer and startup business specialist. The website will feature a virtual promenade of about 67 businesses that will offer specialties and deals on a range of services — from restaurant and clothing delivery to online physical therapy and dance lessons.

“A lot of people have been hit hard, but a lot of us haven’t been decimated,” Cianciotto said. “If we can use our wallet and support our local community, we can get through this.”

The website features a series of shops and small businesses with messages and videos from store owners, contact information and offers for the week.

The website will also offer gift cards for businesses that have not yet reopened, offers to donate to charities and businesses.

One retail shop on Seventh Street, The Islands, is offering online orders and local delivery of clothing, accessories, children's and baby wear, candy and gifts.

The Islands is offering free monogramming with the promo code SupportGC and a $20 gift card for every $100 spent during the first three days of the Shop 516 promotion. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to the Mary Brennan INN soup kitchen in Hempstead to address homelessness and hunger on Long Island.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Stephanie Mangels, whose parents own the shop, said the Shop 516 campaign and website raise awareness of what businesses are open, centralized in one location.

“Without the support of the local community, the small shops are going to have a difficult time making it through,” Mangels said. “Our town has been good in supporting the small businesses here.”