TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Morning
SEARCH
65° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Garden City launches Shop 516 campaign to help its small businesses

Grimaldi's in Garden City is among dozens of

Grimaldi's in Garden City is among dozens of Garden City businesses participating in the Shop 516 campaign to support local shops, eateries and other establishments in the village. Credit: Ryan Kober

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

A group of more than 60 small businesses in Garden City is offering a virtual marketplace and deals to support local shops in the village.

The group organized as “Shop 516” is encouraging residents to login to www.shop-516.com for the next week — from May 16-22 — to support Garden City restaurants, shops and services.

The date is kicking off on 5/16 “to support the 516,” said Joe Cianciotto, an organizer and startup business specialist. The website will feature a virtual promenade of about 67 businesses that will offer specialties and deals on a range of services — from restaurant and clothing delivery to online physical therapy and dance lessons.

“A lot of people have been hit hard, but a lot of us haven’t been decimated,” Cianciotto said. “If we can use our wallet and support our local community, we can get through this.”

The website features a series of shops and small businesses with messages and videos from store owners, contact information and offers for the week.

The website will also offer gift cards for businesses that have not yet reopened, offers to donate to charities and businesses.

One retail shop on Seventh Street, The Islands, is offering online orders and local delivery of clothing, accessories, children's and baby wear, candy and gifts.

The Islands is offering free monogramming with the promo code SupportGC and a $20 gift card for every $100 spent during the first three days of the Shop 516 promotion. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to the Mary Brennan INN soup kitchen in Hempstead to address homelessness and hunger on Long Island.

Stephanie Mangels, whose parents own the shop, said the Shop 516 campaign and website raise awareness of what businesses are open, centralized in one location.

“Without the support of the local community, the small shops are going to have a difficult time making it through,” Mangels said. “Our town has been good in supporting the small businesses here.”

Shop 516 participants

Doing Good

The Andy Foundation; https://www.supportgclocal.com/the-andy-foundation

I’m not done yet; https://www.supportgclocal.com/im-not-done-yet

The Inn; https://www.supportgclocal.com/the-inn

Restaurants & Eateries

Anthony’s Lucky Duck; https://www.supportgclocal.com/anthonys-lucky-duck

Bagelman; https://www.supportgclocal.com/bagelman

B.K. Sweeney’s Uptown Grille; https://www.supportgclocal.com/uptown-grille

Calogeros; https://www.supportgclocal.com/calogeros

Capo Ristorante; https://www.supportgclocal.com/capo-ristorante

The Cornerstone; https://www.supportgclocal.com/the-cornerstone

Culinary Heights; https://www.supportgclocal.com/culinary-heights

D&J Refreshments; https://www.supportgclocal.com/dj-refreshments

Enzo’s Pizzeria; https://www.supportgclocal.com/enzos-pizzeria

Food For Thought; https://www.supportgclocal.com/food-for-thought

Garden City Pizza; https://www.supportgclocal.com/garden-city-pizza

Grimaldi’s; https://www.supportgclocal.com/grimaldis

Leos; https://www.supportgclocal.com/leos

Novita; https://www.supportgclocal.com/novita

NY Soup Exchange; https://www.supportgclocal.com/ny-soup-exchange

Oh My Goodness; https://www.supportgclocal.com/oh-my-goodness

Primehouse; https://www.supportgclocal.com/primehouse

Repeal; https://www.supportgclocal.com/repeal

Revel restaurant and bar; https://www.supportgclocal.com/revel

Seventh Street Café; https://www.supportgclocal.com/seventh-street-cafe

smok-haus; https://www.supportgclocal.com/smok-haus

Stewart Manor Country Club; https://www.supportgclocal.com/stewart-manor-cc

Town Meat Market; https://www.supportgclocal.com/town-meat-market

Walk Street; https://www.supportgclocal.com/walk-street

Waterzooi Belgian Bistro; https://www.supportgclocal.com/waterzooi

Retail

arrangement bar; https://www.supportgclocal.com/arrangement-bar

baublesbanglesandbags1@gmail.com; https://www.supportgclocal.com/baubles-bangles-bags

Coquette; https://www.supportgclocal.com/coquette

Healios CBD; https://www.supportgclocal.com/healios-cbd

Hengstenberg’s Florist; https://www.supportgclocal.com/hengstenbergs-florist

The Islands; https://www.supportgclocal.com/the-islands

Madisons Niche; https://www.supportgclocal.com/madisons-niche

Mollie’s Monkie; https://www.supportgclocal.com/mollies-monkie

Once Upon A Dish; https://www.supportgclocal.com/once-upon-a-dish

Southampton Blazer & Button Co.; https://www.supportgclocal.com/southampton-blazer-button

Sunflower Fine Art; https://www.supportgclocal.com/sunflower-fine-art

Real Estate & Home

Douglas Elliman; https://www.supportgclocal.com/douglas-elliman

Signature Premier Properties; https://www.supportgclocal.com/signature-premier-properties

Top Notch Home Inspection; https://www.supportgclocal.com/top-notch

Jenny Tzakas Interiors; https://www.supportgclocal.com/jenny-tzakas-interiors

Health Wellness & Dental

Dr. Emma DDS; https://www.supportgclocal.com/dr-emma-orthodontist

Laura Salinas Therapy; https://www.supportgclocal.com/laura-salinas-therapy

Moments to Breathe; https://www.supportgclocal.com/moments-to-breathe

Resolution Physical Therapy; info@resolutionpt.com

Samudra Yoga; https://www.supportgclocal.com/samudra-yoga

Smile Today Orthodontics; https://www.supportgclocal.com/smile-today-orthodontics

Whitehall Dental Arts; https://www.supportgclocal.com/whitehall-dental-arts

Yoga Nanda; https://www.supportgclocal.com/yoga-nanda

Arts & Education

The Art Academy of Garden City; https://www.supportgclocal.com/art-academy-of-garden-city

Ed Rotondo Photography; https://www.supportgclocal.com/ed-rotondo-photography

Francesca Russell Photography; https://www.supportgclocal.com/francesca-russell

Fred Astaire Dance Studio; https://www.supportgclocal.com/fred-astaire-dance-studio

Little Art Studio; https://www.supportgclocal.com/little-art-studio

Long island Studio Of Music; https://www.supportgclocal.com/long-island-studio-of-music

Professional Services

Robin Berger CPA; https://www.supportgclocal.com/robin-berger-co

Eastern Numismatics; https://www.supportgclocal.com/eastern-numismatics

ETF Family Travel; https://www.supportgclocal.com/et-family

Goosehead Insurance; https://www.supportgclocal.com/goosehead-insurance

Ruskin Moscou Faltischek PC; https://www.supportgclocal.com/rmfp

Two Of Us Event Planners; https://www.supportgclocal.com/two-of-us-event-planners

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Mary Mallon, left, better known as Typhoid Mary, Brown: We're all Typhoid Mary now
Firefighters from multiple area departments responded to a Cops: Route 109 in Farmingdale closed because of fire
A family jogs together on a summerlike day Forecast: Partly sunny and warm
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo extended a stay-at-home order New York regions start reopening, but Long Island stays on 'Pause'
A representative of a statewide school administrators group School district employees called back to work in Plainview-Old Bethpage
The 106th Airborne unit of the National Guard, Coronavirus on Long Island: Latest updates
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search