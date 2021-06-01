Digital footprint. Email marketing. COVID-19 loan assistance.

Those are part of the lessons that Great Neck Plaza businessowners will learn in a virtual program offered by Hofstra University’s Scott Skodnek Business Development Center that starts next week and ends in December.

The workshop, which will be held the second Wednesday of each month, is free to participants because Great Neck Plaza Village footed the $8,800 bill. The first session is at 7 p.m. June 9.

"We think that’s money well spent if it helps any of our merchants stay in business," said Mayor Ted Rosen, at a news conference surrounded by local officials and Hofstra representatives in front of Kron Chocolatier.

Marnie Ives, store manager of the chocolate store and a board member of the village’s Business Improvement District, graduated from Hofstra three decades ago with an MBA but said everyone needs a refresher.

"When I was a student, there was no laptop. There was no internet," Ives said. "Everyone needs to be up to date on their email list and their email marketing."

Next to Kron on Middle Neck Road stands an empty storefront that used to be a jewelry and accessories store. It closed during the pandemic.

"It’s hard to function as a retailer when you don’t have a retail environment," Ives said. " That’s frustrating for merchants that are working hard and keeping their customer base. Yet what’s next to them goes out."

Village officials are counting on what they call "Prosper in Great Neck Plaza" sessions to help store owners and restaurateurs obtain or brush up on digital skills meant to help them navigate a retail environment as the state emerges from the pandemic that began in March 2020.

Each workshop will be two hours long, and topics will include how to use social media to grow your business and tips on financial management. Hofstra officials said they welcome partnerships with other municipalities.

To register for the series, email mayorsassistant@greatneckplaza.net.

"We want them to succeed. And that in 2021 in retail is not an easy task," Rosen said. " The cost of signing up for a program may dissuade many merchants from doing that. And we believe that by the village picking up the expense, that barrier to signing up and participating will be removed."

