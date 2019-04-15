A single-engine aircraft whose pilot became disoriented in fog made an emergency landing near a Valley Stream home Sunday night, officials said, ending up tangled in power wires in the home's front yard.

The three people onboard sustained just minor injuries, officials said, and there were no injuries on the ground.

Valley Stream Fire Chief Jason Croak said the fixed-wing Cessna plane was attempting to land at Republic Airport in Farmingdale just after 10 p.m. and missed the landing four times due to the heavy fog. It came down in the front yard of the home at 125 Clarendon Drive, getting tangled in with its tail up and nose buried in the grass.

The plane had been first attempting to land at Kennedy Airport and missed the landing and got disoriented due to the fog, Croak said.

During that time the plane ran out of fuel and crashed, he said. There were three occupants on board and all are being treated with minor injuries.

There was a dense fog advisory issued by the National Weather Service at the time.

The tail number is registered to an owner in West Babylon but officials did not release any information about the identities of the people on the plane.

According to Michael Uttaro, spokesman for Nassau county fire communications and the Nassau County fire Marshal’s office, the plane was caught in overhead electrical wires and as of 11:20 p.m. the department was waiting for PSEG to shut down the power.

Marc Deonarine, 20, a neighbor, who lives with his brother Eric Deonarine, 22, had come out after receiving about the plane from other neighbotrs.: “It’s insane,” said Eric Deonarine. “Not every day a plane tumbles down from the sky.”

Another neighbor, Arash Bhagtana, 21, said “It’s scary. It could happen to anyone.”

Clarendon Drive was closed as police and fire investigated.

Valley Stream Mayor Edwin Fare said: “Obviously, a plane crash in Valley Stream is always a possibility- thankfully, it appears that there are no serious injuries or major property damage. We will await the findings of the FAA before speculating on the incident- but clearly, the fog and weather/visibility could have played a role. This is a first for me in my 57 years in the village.”