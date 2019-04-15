TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
57° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Small plane down in Valley Stream yard, 3 with minor injuries, officials say

A small aircraft whose pilot became disoriented in the fog has made an emergency landing near a Valley Stream home Sunday night, officials said. Valley Stream Fire Chief Jason Croak said the single-engine Cessna plane was attempting to land at Republic Airport in Farmingdale just after 10 p.m. and missed the landing four times due to the heavy fog. (Credit: Jim Staubitser)

By Rachelle Blidner, Stefanie Dazio and Deon J. Hampton rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Print

A single-engine aircraft whose pilot became disoriented in fog made an emergency landing near a Valley Stream home Sunday night, officials said, ending up tangled in power wires in the home's front yard.

The three people onboard sustained just minor injuries, officials said, and there were no injuries on the ground.

Valley Stream Fire Chief Jason Croak said the fixed-wing Cessna plane was attempting to land at Republic Airport in Farmingdale just after 10 p.m. and missed the landing four times due to the heavy fog. It came down in the front yard of the home at 125 Clarendon Drive, getting tangled in with its tail up and nose buried in the grass.

The plane had been first attempting to land at Kennedy Airport and missed the landing and got disoriented due to the fog, Croak said.

During that time the plane ran out of fuel and crashed, he said. There were three occupants on board and all are being treated with minor injuries.

There was a dense fog advisory issued by the National Weather Service at the time.

The tail number is registered to an owner in West Babylon but officials did not release any information about the identities of the people on the plane.

According to Michael Uttaro, spokesman for Nassau county fire communications and the Nassau County fire Marshal’s office, the plane was caught in overhead electrical wires and as of 11:20 p.m. the department was waiting for PSEG to shut down the power.

Marc Deonarine, 20, a neighbor, who lives with his brother Eric Deonarine, 22, had come out after receiving about the plane from other neighbotrs.: “It’s insane,” said Eric Deonarine. “Not every day a plane tumbles down from the sky.”

Another neighbor, Arash Bhagtana, 21, said “It’s scary. It could happen to anyone.”

Clarendon Drive was closed as police and fire investigated.

Valley Stream Mayor Edwin Fare said: “Obviously, a plane crash in Valley Stream is always a possibility- thankfully, it appears that there are no serious injuries or major property damage. We will await the findings of the FAA before speculating on the incident- but clearly, the fog and weather/visibility could have played a role. This is a first for me in my 57 years in the village.”

Headshot
By Rachelle Blidner, Stefanie Dazio and Deon J. Hampton rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner

Rachelle Blidner covers the Town of Islip and breaking news.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Comic fans descended on the Old Bethpage Village Cosplay on display at Long Island Comic Book Expo
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before departing 1600: 'Exonerated' Trump needs to be inoculated too
Construction begins Sunday at the Covert Avenue LIRR LIRR track crossing work to close street for months
A man walks his dog in thick fog Forecast: Listen for 'rumbles of thunder'
The Rev. Robert Smith, left, and Deacon Richard Congregants gather on LI to celebrate Palm Sunday
Winnie Mack, a top Northwell Health executive, is New NUMC leader starts Monday