Residents living in the northern areas of the Great Neck Peninsula can enter a lottery for a free smart irrigation system and a rebate of up to $250 for its installation.

The lottery is a partnership between the Water Authority of Great Neck North and the Long Island Commission for Aquifer Protection. The water authority serves the villages of Great Neck, Great Neck Estates, Kensington, Kings Point, Saddle Rock, parts of Great Neck Plaza and Thomaston, as well as some incorporated areas of North Hempstead Town.

Smart sprinkler systems manage a home’s irrigation system to increase efficiency and reduce excess water use. The system is monitored through an app or mobile website.

“These smart sprinkler systems can save customers thousands of dollars on their water bills over a lifetime, and help protect the environment by reducing stress on Long Island’s sole source aquifer,” the application reads.

The application is available on the websites of the village of Great Neck Plaza and the Long Island Commission for Aquifer Protection. The lottery drawing is scheduled for April 26 at 6 p.m. at Great Neck House, 14 Arrandale Ave.