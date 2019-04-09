Eileen Kelly has owned her iPhone for more than six years, and in that time she only used it for making phone calls and sending text messages.

Kelly said her daughter purchased the smartphone years ago, but never explained the device's full capabilities. Now Kelly, 80, of Williston Park, is learning how to use her iCloud storage and access her voicemail inbox.

She and dozens of other North Hempstead senior citizens are getting technology tutoring from Barbara Mehlman. Mehlman's "Technology for the Terrified" courses have existed since 2017, but her classes have been growing in popularity in recent months, partly because North Hempstead Town is advertising the classes more and also because of word-of-mouth about Mehlman's tutelage.

"As long as she's the one teaching the lessons, I will be coming to every class," said Kelly, who recently learned how to set an alarm on her smartphone.

Mehlman, 76, of Great Neck, worked in technology retail sales in Manhasset for more than six years and said seniors always came to her with technology questions. Those experiences led Mehlman to pitch her class idea to North Hempstead Town officials in 2016.

Classes began in 2017 and from there "it just blossomed," Mehlman said. Mehlman teaches a monthly class that covers smartphone basics, online banking, FaceTime videochatting and more.

Supervisor Judi Bosworth said Mehlman is the perfect person to teach seniors because Mehlman has the know-how and she's "a fellow senior" who is relatable.

"Barbara’s knowledge of technology and her knack to teach it in a relaxed environment is a winning combination," Bosworth said. "These classes are always filled to capacity."

Long Island's rising senior population may play a role in why Mehlman's classes are well-attended. The number of Long Islanders over 65 increased 33 percent between 2000 and 2016, higher growth than other New York metropolitan areas, according to the Long Island Index 2018 report.

Mehlman said even though today's seniors didn't grow up using mobile devices, people in their 60s, 70s and 80s can learn all facets of smartphones, tablets or laptops. All it takes is a willingness to learn and patience from someone who knows the technology, Mehlman said.

Aside from Mehlman's courses, there are efforts across Long Island to help seniors use technology better.

The Northport-East Northport Public Library offers classes from SeniorNet, a Huntington-based nonprofit that teaches technology to people 50 and over. In February, the organization showed seniors how to stream video to a cellphone or tablet. Later this month, SeniorNet will explain how to save files to cloud-based storage drives like Dropbox or Google Drive.

Social services agency EAC Network offers Senior Tech of Long Island, classes centered on tablets, smartphones, Facebookand more.

Dorothy Campbell of Mineola, took Mehlman's classes in 2017 and 2018. Campbell, 83, said she likes them because Mehlman "doesn't talk like a technical person" and she repeats concepts and steps until everyone in class understands.

"I'm not technologically astute," Campbell said last week, while holding a smartphone she bought two years ago. "I still really don't know how to use this and I haven't made the time to learn it step by step. Unless somebody shows you this stuff, you're up the creek."