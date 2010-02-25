Snow storm hits Island

Most of Long Island is expected to be blanketed with snow - as much as 7 to 12 inches in parts of Nassau and western Suffolk - by the time the storm ends Saturday, forecasters said.

A winter weather warning remains remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Roads were treacherous for Friday morning's commuters, and several Long Island schools reported closings or delays. The National Weather Service predicted up to 10 inches of snow on parts of Long Island by Friday night. Wind gusts are blowing up to 40 mph with temperatures in the lower 30s.

The storm brought heavy rain to most of Long Island Thursday. As of 7 p.m., nearly 2 inches of rain had fallen in Upton.

By around 8:30 p.m., snow had begun falling in parts of western Suffolk and it's expected for most of the Island Friday and Saturday.