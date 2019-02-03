A Hauppauge nonprofit is holding a “Sober Super Bowl Party” on Sunday night for people in recovery from alcohol and drug abuse who want to avoid the challenges and temptations of a game sometimes associated with alcohol as much as football.

It’s a “safe space for people who don’t want to go to booze-filled parties,” said Jeffrey Reynolds, president and chief executive of Mineola-based Family & Children’s Association, which runs the THRIVE Recovery Community and Outreach Center in Hauppauge in partnership with three other nonprofits.

People attending Super Bowl parties often are bombarded with images of alcohol, from the television commercials between plays to the beer and liquor bottles on tables between the wings and pizza.

A recovering alcoholic sipping water or soda can “feel awkward, like you don’t fit in” when almost everyone else is drinking alcohol, Reynolds said. “The temptation is persistent.”

THRIVE gives tips on how to handle being around alcohol and how to respond if someone offers an alcoholic drink.

“But the reality is it’s not easy,” Reynolds said.

The THRIVE party is free and will include the pizza and heroes that are staples of many Super Bowl parties, along with potluck foods and soft drinks, said Lisa Ganz, senior director of peer and recovery services for Family & Children’s Association. Fans will watch the game from comfortable sofas and chairs.

Sunday night's party is the second annual sober Super Bowl event held by THRIVE, which opened in March 2017 and offers recreational activities, support groups, job-search assistance and other services. Most funding comes from the state.

Events like the sober Super Bowl party show people in recovery that sobriety doesn’t mean giving up some of the fun activities that they have always enjoyed, Reynolds said. They also bring sober people together to create new social networks to combat feelings of loneliness that some people in recovery experience after they have distanced themselves from the people they once drank or did drugs with, he said.

Sunday’s party isn’t just for those recovering from alcohol abuse, Reynolds said. Someone who is in recovery from opioid addiction, for example, may think, “‘I was never really addicted to alcohol, so maybe it’s OK if I have a drink or two,’” Reynolds said. “For a lot of people, that spells the beginning of potential relapse.”

Drinking alcohol makes a relapse more likely, whether it’s a relapse to the initial drug of choice or a switch to alcohol abuse, he said.

In addition, Reynolds said, “when you’re drunk you make lousy decisions and you go back to people, places and things, and before you know it you have a needle in your arm again.”

Those in recovery who have plans to attend a party that will include alcohol shouldn’t feel a need to explain their reasons for not drinking, Ganz said.

“It’s absolutely OK whether you’re in recovery or not in recovery to not drink alcohol in a social setting,” she said.

If offered alcohol, “You’re allowed to say ‘no thank you’ and leave it at that,” she said. Usually party hosts or attendees won’t press the matter, but if it happens, “the best thing they can do is repeat what they already said: ‘No thank you.’ Or ‘No thanks, I drove here,’ or ‘No thanks, I’m not feeling it now,’ or ‘No, man, but I appreciate you asking.’”

Ganz recommends having a plan as to what to say if offered a drink.

“And know you can leave at any time,” she said. “Drive yourself there so you can leave when you want if you feel uncomfortable.”