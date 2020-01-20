The Plainview-Old Bethpage Board of Education opposes the possible expansion of Oyster Bay’s solid-waste facility and has asked for an extension of the public comment period on a waste management plan.

The town is considering building new solid-waste and recycling facilities on the Old Bethpage landfill and waste transfer station that could take garbage from other municipalities, according to town documents and officials.

A 45-day public comment period for the town’s local solid-waste management plan ends on Friday. The town is required to address the comments as part of its submission to the state Department of Environmental Conservation for approval.

The local solid waste management plan is intended to evaluative current practices, consider future options and set steps for implementation over a 10-year planning period, a DEC spokesman said in an email. Oyster Bay’s last 10-year plan expired in 2012, the spokesman said.

“Our primary concern is the close proximity of the site to the Old Bethpage Elementary School (where children play outdoors throughout the day), as well as residential homes and senior citizens,” the school board’s Jan. 7 letter stated. “The proposed expansion creates the potential for exhaust from idling trucks, odors, pest problems, and other issues which will put the health and comfort of our students, our staff and our residents at risk.”

The school board’s letter called for the town to extend the public comment period for a month or longer and to hold a public forum in the evening “so the community can fully understand what is being proposed and what the impact will be.”

In a Jan. 15 letter to the school board, town Public Works Commissioner Richard Lenz and Deputy Public Works Commissioner John Tassone wrote, “The public comment process and actions taken by the town exceeded the DEC requirements.”

“We seek only to modernize the transfer station,” the Lenz/Tassone letter said, adding that modernization would “allow us to reduce truck traffic.”

The plan details the town’s approach to handling garbage and recycling through 2028, including options to build new facilities. The solid-waste plan includes a schedule to implement a land-use master plan, that “is being developed,” that envisions the redevelopment of the Old Bethpage solid-waste disposal site that could generate revenue for the town and could include the construction of a recycling facility as soon as 2026.

“The land currently leased at the north end of the site and the current compost pickup area could be transformed into a consolidated and coordinated town waste management complex,” according to the solid-waste plan, which said the property could be leased as a recycling facility to a contractor.

During a brief presentation on the solid-waste plan to the Town Board on Dec. 10, Matthew Russo, head of engineering at the town public works department, said the town was preparing a request for proposals for vendors to handle the town’s solid waste.

“It is anticipated that the RFP will request proposals for the construction and operation of a new MSW [Municipal Solid Waste] and recyclables handling facility at the Old Bethpage Solid Waste Disposal Complex which could allow for waste reduction processing and the handling of recyclables from neighboring municipalities for potential revenue generation,” Russo said during the presentation,

The Lenz/Tassone letter appeared to contradict Russo, stating “the town will not be pursuing any contracts which will allow outside MSW.”