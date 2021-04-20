The Nassau police commissioner announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a "vicious" attack on a South Asian woman, who police said was doused with a liquid that caused serious injuries last month in Elmont.

On its Facebook page, the Pakistani American Coalition of Long Island has decried the assault, demanding "justice" for the victim, who is 21. And a GoFundMe page, created earlier this week by a neighbor of the victim, has already raised more than $197,000 to help her family with medical bills.

The attack occurred on March 17, according to Police Commissioner Patrick J. Ryder. Police have offered few detail, but the initial report by police described the suspect as "an unknown male" standing about 6 feet 2 inches tall with a "skinny build," and wearing a hooded, black sweatshirt and gloves.

"This attack was a vicious and heinous crime and I am personally requesting anyone with knowledge to come forward," Ryder said in a statement.

The GoFundMe page set up for the family includes a 42-second home surveillance video, which shows the woman, identified as a Hofstra University student, arriving at her home on Arlington Avenue on the night of the attack. In that video, the victim and a woman identified as her mother park their car outside the home and as the mother walks to the house, the victim goes to the rear passenger side to retrieve packages.

As the woman walks to the house, the video, time-stamped starting at 7:41 p.m., shows someone run across the lawn, splash her in the face with the liquid, turn and run off out of the frame.

The page, accompanied by post-attack photos of the victim, said the substance caused "severe burning" to the woman's "face, eyes, chest, and arms" and said it melted a contact lens she was wearing into her right eye.

"We don't know," the narrative reads, "if [she] will ever regain vision [in that eye] again."

The page identifies the woman but Newsday is not naming her because she is a victim.

The woman "has stayed incredibly strong throughout this horrific event," the narrative states, adding her "only wish is that the attacker is caught so that she can feel safe in her own home."

Anyone with information about the assault can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential, police said.