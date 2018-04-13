The father of a Huntington teen who suffered a concussion and multiple facial fractures in last week’s bus crash on the Southern State Parkway has filed suit against the New Jersey-based bus operator and driver.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in Nassau State Supreme Court, is the first to come from the April 8 crash which injured dozens of students and five chaperones who were returning from a spring break trip to Europe.

The suit, filed by Richard Bonitz of Huntington, seeks unspecified damages from Journey Bus Line and bus driver Troy Gaston for pain and suffering endured by his daughter, Erin, 17, a Huntington High School senior.

Erin Bonitz suffered a fractured jaw and cheek, a deep laceration to her face and a traumatic brain injury, according the family’s attorney Robert Sullivan of Garden City.

“This is not just a mistake,” Sullivan said Friday. “This is sheer laziness and negligence.”

Efforts to reach Journey Bus Line and Gaston Friday were not successful.

Gaston was using a noncommercial GPS system, which requires only a starting point and destination, when his bus hit an overpass on the Southern State parkway at Eagle Avenue. Commercial-grade GPS devices require the driver to type in the height, weight and length of their vehicle, along with any hazardous materials in tow, to avoid restricted roadways.

Buses and tractor trailers are prohibited from the Southern State, which has several low crossings.

Gaston has not been charged in the crash, which remains under investigation by the State Police.

With Bridget Murphy