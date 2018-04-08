A bus with “dozens” of teenagers and adults onboard struck an overpass on the Southern State Parkway in Lakeview on Sunday night, State Police said.

No information was immediately available about possible injuries, according to State Police. It was not immediately known which school the bus was affiliated with.

At the scene, the roof of the bus was torn away and the vehicle was heavily damaged. Multiple emergency vehicles and ambulances had responded.

The crash occurred between eastbound Exits 18 and 19 shortly after 9 p.m., authorities said. The eastbound side of the parkway is closed in the area. The westbound side was reopened after a brief closure.

The state Department of Transportation website listed an accident with “multiple vehicles” that closed the parkway in both directions.

Nassau County police responded to the crash, but did not immediately have information, and the Lakeview Fire Department had no immediate information.

Newsday reported in December 2017 that an electronic system warning truck and bus drivers — already in place on the Northern State Parkway — was to be placed on the Souther State Parkway in the area of the bus crash to indicate vehicles are too high to fit under a parkway overpass. The system also alerts state police if a too-high vehicle trips the system.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Indicators were placed or set to be placed at spots right near the crash, including:

Southbound Eagle Avenue to eastbound Southern State in the Town of Hempstead.

Northbound Peninsula Boulevard to eastbound Southern State in the Town of Hempstead.

Southbound Peninsula Boulevard to westbound Southern State in the Town of Hempstead.

Check back for updates on this developing story.