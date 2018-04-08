A passenger bus struck an overpass on the Southern State Parkway in Lakeview on Sunday night, State Police said.

The bus had “many people” on board but no information was immediately available about possible injuries, according to State Police.

The crash occurred between exits 18 and 19 eastbound shortly after 9 p.m., authorities said. The highway is closed in the area.

The state Department of Transportation website listed an accident with “multiple vehicles” that closed the parkway eastbound at 9:16 p.m.

Nassau County police did not immediately have information and the Lakeview Fire Department could not be reached.

