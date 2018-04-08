TODAY'S PAPER
Passenger bus strikes parkway overpass in Lakeview, cops say

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
A passenger bus struck an overpass on the Southern State Parkway in Lakeview on Sunday night, State Police said.

The bus had “many people” on board but no information was immediately available about possible injuries, according to State Police.

The crash occurred between exits 18 and 19 eastbound shortly after 9 p.m., authorities said. The highway is closed in the area.

The state Department of Transportation website listed an accident with “multiple vehicles” that closed the parkway eastbound at 9:16 p.m.

Nassau County police did not immediately have information and the Lakeview Fire Department could not be reached.

Check back for updates on this developing story

Stefanie Dazio covers the Town of Hempstead, the country’s largest township, as well as breaking news for Newsday.

