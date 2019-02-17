TODAY'S PAPER
Southern State Parkway lanes closed after multivehicle crash, police say

Police at the crash scene on the Southern

Police at the crash scene on the Southern State Parkway in West Hempstead on Sunday morning. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
State Police are investigating a multivehicle Southern State Parkway crash that left several people injured and the westbound lanes closed in West Hempstead early Sunday.

The crash near Peninsula Boulevard between exits 18 and 19 was reported shortly after 2 a.m., police said.

Several people were injured, although the number of those involved and the extent of injuries was unknown, police said. 

All westbound lanes were closed for hours after the crash, according to the state Department of Transportation and police. 

Photographs from the scene show four vehicles on the road and shoulder, including a church passenger van and a sport utility vehicle.

No further details were available.

Vera

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

