Eastbound Southern State Parkway lanes reopen after crash

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
A single-vehicle crash shut down all eastbound lanes on the Southern State Parkway at Exit 14 in North Valley Stream on Wednesday morning, police said.

The crash occurred at about 5 a.m. near the exit for Fletcher Avenue, State Police said. Police are investigating the cause of the crash as well as whether anyone was injured.

The lanes reopened by about 6:45 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.

Traffic had also been backed up on the westbound side a few miles to Exit 17 for Hempstead Avenue in the Lakeview area, according to the transportation department.

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

