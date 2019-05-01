A single-vehicle crash shut down all eastbound lanes on the Southern State Parkway at Exit 14 in North Valley Stream on Wednesday morning, police said.

The crash occurred at about 5 a.m. near the exit for Fletcher Avenue, State Police said. Police are investigating the cause of the crash as well as whether anyone was injured.

The lanes reopened by about 6:45 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.

Traffic had also been backed up on the westbound side a few miles to Exit 17 for Hempstead Avenue in the Lakeview area, according to the transportation department.