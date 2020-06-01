A 23-year-old Elmont man was killed Sunday evening when, State Police said, he lost control of his car on the westbound Southern State Parkway, struck another car, then crashed into a stand of trees along the shoulder of the road.

The 35-year-old female driver of the car that was hit and a juvenile in her vehicle both were uninjured, State Police said.

The fatal crash occurred west of Exit 17, Hempstead Avenue, in Franklin Square.

The victim was identified by state police as Jordan C. Pieters. Police said he died at the scene.

Police said Pieters was driving a 2015 BMW M5 on the westbound roadway when he lost control at 6:31 p.m., striking a 2003 Toyota Camry and then the guardrail before his vehicle crash into "multiple trees on the northern shoulder" of the road.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and State Police are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 631-756-3300.