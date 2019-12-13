A fatal accident involving an overturned vehicle has closed two lanes of the eastbound Southern State Parkway early Friday morning between Exit 15 and Exit 17S, State Police said.

State police said the single-vehicle crash occurred at 5:47 a.m. on the four-lane roadway west of Exit 17S, the exit for Hempstead Avenue. Only the two left lanes remain open between Exit 15, North Corona Avenue, and Exit 17S.

The driver of the overturned vehicle — who was the lone occupant — was killed, police said.

Details of the crash are still emerging and police said the identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and police said the post-accident investigation will likely disrupt traffic through the area for much of the morning.