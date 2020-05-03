TODAY'S PAPER
Woman killed in crash on Southern State Parkway in Hempstead

An Amityville woman died in a one-vehicle crash

An Amityville woman died in a one-vehicle crash on the Southern State Parkway in Hempstead on Sunday morning, according to State Police. Her SUV hit a tree and caught fire. Credit: Lou Minutoli

By Joie Tyrrell joie.tyrrell@newsday.com @JoieTyrrell
A 58-year-old Amityville woman died in a one-car crash on the Southern State Parkway Sunday morning, according to State Police. 

Police received a call at 6:57 a.m. for a vehicle crash on the parkway westbound of Exit 15S in Hempstead.

Gresmor J. Blackman-Douglas was driving a 2013 Nissan Rogue when she lost control of her vehicle and the SUV left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire, according to State Police Troop L. She died at the scene and the crash remains under investigation.

Headshot of Newsday employee Joie Tyrell on June

Joie Tyrrell is a Long Island native and covers education for Newsday, where she has worked for nearly 20 years.

