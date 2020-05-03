A 58-year-old Amityville woman died in a one-car crash on the Southern State Parkway Sunday morning, according to State Police.

Police received a call at 6:57 a.m. for a vehicle crash on the parkway westbound of Exit 15S in Hempstead.

Gresmor J. Blackman-Douglas was driving a 2013 Nissan Rogue when she lost control of her vehicle and the SUV left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire, according to State Police Troop L. She died at the scene and the crash remains under investigation.