Two dead in Thanksgiving eve crash on Southern State Parkway, State Police say

Two people were killed Thursday night in a

Two people were killed Thursday night in a two-car crash on the westbound Southern State Parkway in Hempstead, State Police said. Credit: Stringer News Service

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Two people died and two were taken to hospitals in "serious condition" after a two-car crash on the westbound Southern State Parkway in Hempstead on Thanksgiving evening, State Police said in a statement.

Another two individuals were taken to hospitals to be observed after the approximately 8:30 p.m. collision near Exit 21, which temporarily diverted traffic to the Meadowbrook State Parkway, the statement said.

Anyone with information should call (631) 756-3300.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

