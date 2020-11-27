Two people died and two were taken to hospitals in "serious condition" after a two-car crash on the westbound Southern State Parkway in Hempstead on Thanksgiving evening, State Police said in a statement.

Another two individuals were taken to hospitals to be observed after the approximately 8:30 p.m. collision near Exit 21, which temporarily diverted traffic to the Meadowbrook State Parkway, the statement said.

Anyone with information should call (631) 756-3300.