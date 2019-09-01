TODAY'S PAPER
Motorcyclist killed after hitting two cars on Southern State Parkway, police say

Nassau County police and New York State Police

Nassau County police and New York State Police on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on the eastbound Southern State Parkway just east of Franklin Avenue shortly after 11:00 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
New York State police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Saturday night on the Southern State Parkway in Malverne.

Police said in a news release that Joseph Montano, 29, of New York City, died after hitting two vehicles near exit 16 at approximately 11:05 p.m.

Police said Montano was traveling eastbound at a “high rate of speed” when he hit the rear of a sport utility vehicle on the parkway and then struck another vehicle that was entering the parkway from Franklin Avenue. Montano was thrown from his motorcycle and later died at Mercy Hospital from his injuries, police said.

People in the other vehicles were not injured, police said. 

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

