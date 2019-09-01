New York State police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Saturday night on the Southern State Parkway in Malverne.

Police said in a news release that Joseph Montano, 29, of New York City, died after hitting two vehicles near exit 16 at approximately 11:05 p.m.

Police said Montano was traveling eastbound at a “high rate of speed” when he hit the rear of a sport utility vehicle on the parkway and then struck another vehicle that was entering the parkway from Franklin Avenue. Montano was thrown from his motorcycle and later died at Mercy Hospital from his injuries, police said.

People in the other vehicles were not injured, police said.