Southern State sting yields 15 Move Over Law tickets

A police sting Thursday in which state troopers dressed up as highway construction workers led to 15 tickets on the Southern State Parkway for failing to obey New York State’s Move Over Law, according to New York State Police.

‪There were a total of 102 tickets issued during the sting, in a work zone on the Southern State Parkway eastbound near Exit 13 in Valley Stream, according to Trooper Daniel Ahlgrim, a State Police spokesman.

‪Under the sting, called “Operation Hardhat,” the troopers radioed to other troopers details about violations such as motorists failing to slow down and move over for highway workers, which has been the state law since 2011.

‪Ahlgrim said the ticketing breakdown was: seven for speeding, eight for using a cellphone, two for seat belt violations, 15 for failing to move over, six for failing to obey a traffic control device, one for driving while intoxicated and 63 for other violations.

There were 1,048 tickets issued in 28 such stings across the state from August through November, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's office.

‪Of those, 493 were for speeding, 92 for using a cellphone and 72 for violations of the Move Over Law, the release said. ‪The news release said the stings would resume in the spring, for the next construction season.

"Working with our partners at New York State Police, we had great initial results, but this is just the beginning of our campaign," state Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said in a statement.

In New York State, motorists must slow down and move over for “law enforcement vehicles, fire trucks, ambulances, tow trucks, and construction and maintenance vehicles stopped along the roads,” the release said.

In 2018, according to the governor's website, there were 13,059 Move Over Law tickets issued.