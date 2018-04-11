TODAY'S PAPER
DOT: Southern State Parkway westbound lanes reopen after crash

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Westbound lanes of the Southern State Parkway were closed for about an hour early Wednesday in Lakeview after a car overturned, according to a state website.

The overturn was reported at 4:54 a.m. at Exit 18, Eagle Avenue, according to informny.com, a website of the state Department of Transportation.

The lanes reopened at 6:10 a.m., the DOT site said.

State Police provided no information on the overturn.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

