Westbound lanes of the Southern State Parkway were closed for about an hour early Wednesday in Lakeview after a car overturned, according to a state website.

The overturn was reported at 4:54 a.m. at Exit 18, Eagle Avenue, according to informny.com, a website of the state Department of Transportation.

The lanes reopened at 6:10 a.m., the DOT site said.

State Police provided no information on the overturn.