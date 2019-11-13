A special-needs drum and bugle corps from Old Bethpage is heading to a prestigious international competition and has a chance to take the top prize against nondisabled teams, its organizer said Wednesday.

The FREE Players Drum & Bugle Corps was on its way to Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon to compete in the Percussive Arts Society International Convention and the Drumline Battle World Championships.

It marks the first time a special-needs group has been invited to the event, which features what are essentially professional marching bands, said the local group’s head, Brian Calhoun.

The group operates out of Family Residences and Essential Enterprises, Inc. (FREE), an organization that provides services to more than 4,000 people with intellectual or developmental disabilities, mental illness and traumatic brain injury.

