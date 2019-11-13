TODAY'S PAPER
LI special-needs drum and bugle corps heads to world championships

The FREE Players Drum & Bugle Corps, a special-needs drum corps from Old Bethpage, is headed to Indianapolis Wednesday to compete in a prestigious international competition and has a chance to take the top prize against nondisabled teams. Newsday caught up with the group last week during rehearsals.   (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com
A special-needs drum and bugle corps from Old Bethpage is heading to a prestigious international competition and has a chance to take the top prize against nondisabled teams, its organizer said Wednesday.

The FREE Players Drum & Bugle Corps was on its way to Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon to compete in the Percussive Arts Society International Convention and the Drumline Battle World Championships.

It marks the first time a special-needs group has been invited to the event, which features what are essentially professional marching bands, said the local group’s head, Brian Calhoun.

The group operates out of Family Residences and Essential Enterprises, Inc. (FREE), an organization that provides services to more than 4,000 people with intellectual or developmental disabilities, mental illness and traumatic brain injury.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

