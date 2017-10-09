Hempstead Town Board members have unanimously approved a resolution lowering the speed limit on Lido Boulevard in Lido Beach from 40 mph to 30 mph.

The change affects the three-mile stretch between Loop Parkway and Lido Elementary School, where the speed limit drops to 20 mph in the school zone.

“Reducing the speed limit will go a long way toward cutting down on speeding motorists, as well as reducing danger to pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists,” Hempstead Supervisor Anthony Santino said.

Councilwoman Erin King Sweeney said the speed limit was reduced following several accidents on the road during the past five years, including a crash in May that injured a child walking to Long Beach High School.

“For far too long, this section of Lido Boulevard has been used as a speedway to and from other parts of the barrier island, and this speeding has endangered the lives of students, pedestrians, bikers and other motorists,” King Sweeney said last week in a statement.

Long Beach School District officials had requested the town lower the speed limit following concerns from parents and educators about children walking to school and crossing the busy road. The 30 mph speed limit will now be uniform with Park Avenue through Long Beach.

“While we have taken a variety of steps to enhance traffic safety in Long Beach, this action by the Town of Hempstead will greatly benefit the residents of our barrier island,” Long Beach City Councilwoman Chumi Diamond said.