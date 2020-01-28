Quilt illustrates Spinney Hill's African American roots

A large colorful quilt that illustrates the history of Spinney Hill will be revealed at the beginning of Black History Month in February at a Manhasset community center to celebrate African American heritage and pride.

The history of Spinney Hill, which was a tight-knit African American enclave with a large number of working families, is mostly forgotten, some residents say.

Barbara Masry, a retired pre-K teacher and resident of Great Neck, wanted to change that.

“It’s an underappreciated community,” said Masry, who organized half a dozen women to make the quilt. “The goal was to create a quilt that would reflect the history of the area.”

Spinney Hill, nestled between Great Neck and Manhasset, is roughly bounded by Northern Boulevard, Community Drive and Pond Hill Road, according to Newsday articles and residents of the area.

It took the six women a year and a half to research, design and sew 20 pieces of squares into a cotton quilt that is 65 inches wide and 85 inches long.

The art on each square tells a part of the community’s history, including the Matinecock Indians who lived on the land in the 1600s and the migration of freed slaves from the South who settled in the community.

Lloyd Means, who grew up on Pond Hill Road in late 1970s and made a documentary about the area in 2012, remembered the closeness of the community.

Since 1939, Means said those who have lived in Spinney Hill have gathered at Manhasset Valley Park for an annual reunion the first Sunday after the Fourth of July.

“At this reunion, there were people who went to school together, whose parents dated each other and whose grandparents were best friends,” said Means, who now lives in Baldwin. “That tells you how tight that community is.”

The black population in Spinney Hill is now smaller in numbers, but the women who put the quilt together said they don’t want the past to be forgotten.

“We want to acknowledge these people who came and lived a life for themselves,” said Raisy Derzie, a Great Neck-based artist who painted the squares. “We want to tell their history, how they lived and communicated with each other.”

The Town of North Hempstead, which was awarded a $50,000 National Park Service grant in 2017 to document the civil rights movement in the town, provided the group $2,000 to make the quilt.

The unveiling event will be held at 3 p.m. on Feb. 2 at the Manhasset Great Neck Equal Opportunity Center on 65 High St. in Manhasset.

After the reception, the quilt will be displayed at the Great Neck Library and Town Hall before going to its permanent home at the center, which was once the Manhasset Valley School built in 1929. The building now hosts a Head Start program and after-school activities.

“As the children enter this building, they will be able look at this, see the history, learn it and feel proud,” Marsy said.