In his first Christmas address to parishioners in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre, Bishop John Barres shared a message of compassion for the unfortunate and particularly for refugees.

The new bishop echoed Pope Francis’ Christmas homily at the Vatican, discussing Mary and Joseph’s plight and how it reflects the circumstances of modern-day migrants and refugees.

“So many other footsteps are hidden in the footsteps of Joseph and Mary,” Barres said, quoting the Pope, who delivered his Christmas blessing from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica. “We see the tracks of entire families forced to set out in our own day. We see the tracks of millions of persons who do not choose to go away but, driven from their land, leave behind their dear ones.”

Speaking from the altar at St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre, Barres also urged parishioners to think of the disadvantaged on Long Island and in the “poverty-stricken” regions around the world.

“We remember the poor, the homeless, the unemployed, those who suffer with mental illness, chronic physical illness and pain,” Barres said. “We remember those who for one reason or another experience an intense loneliness this Christmas.”

He ended his address by remembering NYPD officer Steven McDonald, who died in January, and Deacon Patrick Logsdon, who was stabbed to death last month while operating a transitional home in Roosevelt.

Megan Tyahcz, 58, of Rockville Centre, said she was touched by Barres’ message of inclusion.

“He covered all the bases,” Tyahcz said. “He didn’t leave anyone out. He prayed for the whole world.”