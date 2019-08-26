TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Morning
SEARCH
62° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Woman had 3-year-old with her when she stabbed girl's dad, cops say

Tyana Cooper Waite was charged with attempted murder,

Tyana Cooper Waite was charged with attempted murder, tampering with physical evidence, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child, Nassau County police said.  Photo Credit: NCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A Westbury woman was charged with attempted murder Sunday after, police said, she stabbed the father of her 3-year-old daughter at a home in Roosevelt — while the girl was with her.

Tyana Cooper Waite was charged with second-degree attempted murder, tampering with physical evidence, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child, Nassau County police said. She is scheduled for arraignment Monday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Police said that officers responding to a 911 call on Oswald Place at 5:36 p.m. found the victim, who had been stabbed in the upper torso. The man, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a hospital, where police said he underwent surgery for treatment of his wounds. His condition was not known Monday.

Police said the man is the father of Waite's 3-year-old daughter, who was with her when the stabbing occurred.

Waite was later arrested at her home on Pepperidge Road in Westbury, where police said she was taken into custody without incident at 6:14 p.m. Police could not immediately say if the child was placed with relatives — or was placed with Child Protective Services — after the arrest.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Dr. Joseph McGowan, medical director of Northwell Health's Long Island physicians to PrEP for HIV drug
Commuters' cars parked below the railroad trestles at LIRR union: Worker sick leave not cause of high OT
The tower and museum at the Montauk Lighthouse Montauk Lighthouse getting $1.1 million spruce up
McLain Ward, a three-time Olympic medalist, is flanked Identical LI twins to compete in Hampton Classic
Serena Williams practices for the U.S. Open on Drama surrounds Serena as she vies for 24th major title
President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron 1600: Trump gets owned by Macron's Iran surprise at G-7
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search