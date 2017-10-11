A Nassau state justice decided Wednesday to allow the estranged wife of former U.S. Sen. Alfonse D’Amato regular visits with the couple’s two children, after recently issuing an emergency order granting sole custody to their father after he alleged she was mentally unstable.

State Supreme Court Justice Joseph Lorintz also said in a Mineola courtroom he would hold an evidentiary hearing soon before making a decision about whether to dismiss his original emergency custody order.

The proceeding came a day after the 80-year-old Republican power broker and lobbyist, and his wife, attorney Katuria D’Amato, 51, attended a contentious hearing in a Manhattan court, following her Oct. 3 divorce filing there.

Last week, Lorintz awarded the ex-senator emergency custody of the couple’s two children, a 9-year-old son and a 7-year-old daughter, and ordered Katuria D’Amato to stay away from her husband and children, according to court proceedings. The court filings in the case are sealed.

The custody decision came less than two weeks after Nassau police responded to a call about an intruder at the family home in Lido Beach, according to Katuria D’Amato’s attorney, Joseph De Simone. He said she reported seeing a possible intruder at the time and called 911.

“This is heart-wrenching. I never wanted to do this,” Alfonse D’Amato told Newsday in an exclusive interview in court Wednesday.

But he said once Katuria D’Amato’s sister left the Lido Beach home where his wife was living with their children, he had to act in the children’s best interest.

“I couldn’t take the chance, given what happened, and given what the police told me,” Alfonse D’Amato said.

The ex-senator said the children “love their mother,” but he wants to make sure they are protected.

“She loves them. But there’s got to be somebody there, particularly at night,” Alfonse D’Amato added.

Wednesday’s court hearing in Nassau was Katuria D’Amato’s chance to contest the emergency order, which her attorney said she had no previous opportunity to contest.

She declined to comment while leaving court with her attorney.

Katuria D’Amato’s attorney told reporters an agreement was reached that will allow her to see her children “quite frequently” before the case is back in court.

“My client is devastated that the senator has chosen to use the courts to keep the children away from her. She’s especially distraught that the senator did so last week behind her back based on lies. When the hearing on this matter is had, we’re confident that justice will prevail,” DeSimone said.

DeSimone also accused the ex-senator of making a “self-serving maneuver” that would be brought to light as “retaliation for her daring to file for divorce.”

Mark Green, an attorney for the D’Amato children, told the judge Wednesday that the pair wanted to see their mother.

“These are children who love both of their parents,” the Westbury lawyer said in court, as the ex-senator nodded in agreement.

Attorneys for the couple met to negotiate terms of the visitations after the husband agreed to the visits.

The ex-senator’s attorney, Stephen Gassman, said during Wednesday’s proceeding that Alfonse D’Amato had surveillance video from his wife’s residence that showed her in a “catatonic state,” and taking pictures of “green lasers” she felt were being shot at her.

Katuria D’Amato’s attorney told the judge that her son had reported to her: “Daddy tells me I’m never going to see you again.”

He also said surveillance video from the night of the police response showed Katuria D’Amato had kept a legally obtained shotgun that was in her house secured in a closet and equipped with a gun lock.

On Tuesday, a state Supreme Court justice in Manhattan declined Katuria D’Amato’s request to consolidate the child custody matter in his court with the divorce proceeding.

De Simone on Tuesday argued the ex-senator was a “bully” and that his client couldn’t get a fair hearing in Nassau because of her husband’s web of influence in their home county.

The wife’s attorney also alleged Tuesday that the ex-senator got the custody award by alleging Katuria D’Amato “was psychotic.” De Simone said that although his client had told police responding to the home that there was a gun in the house, her husband’s legal filing falsely said the shotgun had been loaded and that she was taking lithium. The attorney said the wife was briefly hospitalized after the incident. Her husband was present during the incident but no longer lives in the house, De Simone has said.

Gassman said in court Tuesday that the ex-senator’s claims in seeking child custody were based on the police report.

Gassman told the Manhattan judge that Lorintz had to act on an emergency basis when it came to child custody because the police visit sparked “serious questions” about Katuria D’Amato’s “mental state.”

Gassman also said in court Tuesday that the ex-senator’s influence in Nassau was being exaggerated, and that Lorintz was elected as a Democrat, not a Republican.

Alfonse D’Amato leads consulting and lobbying firm Park Strategies. He left the Senate after 18 years in office after a 1988 defeat to Democrat Chuck Schumer. The ex-senator released a statement Tuesday saying he was “genuinely heartbroken,” but the safety of his children “take precedence over all other personal considerations.”

The D’Amatos married in 2004 and publicly disclosed in 2014 they were working through “personal issues” while focusing on their children’s well-being.