DeSena readies for another first in North Hempstead

Supervisor Jennifer DeSena will outline her vision for North Hempstead at her first State of the Town address on March 31 following a luncheon with the League of Women Voters of Port Washington-Manhasset.

DeSena will highlight her plans to streamline and enhance town operations — including within the building department; infrastructure improvements; and new initiatives to enhance residents’ quality of life.

"I am so excited to be able to deliver this year’s State of the Town address and lay out my vision and goals for the Town of North Hempstead for 2022 and beyond," DeSena said in a statement. "I am excited to share all the ways my administration has been hard at work putting our residents first."

DeSena, a registered Democrat who ran on the Republican and Conservative party lines, is the first Republican town supervisor in more than three decades, succeeding Judi Bosworth. She noted that this year will mark the 35th anniversary of the address, and said she will also touch on the importance of bipartisan collaboration with her fellow elected officials and community members.

The address, which will begin at 1:15 p.m., is free to the public and will be livestreamed through the town’s website and Facebook page. It is being hosted by the local League of Women Voters chapter.

There is a $40 per person charge to attend the luncheon at 11:15 a.m.. Registration is required and must be completed by March 24. To register, visit https://lwvpw-m.bpt.me or call 646-306-1166 for more information.

Due to COVID, last year’s event was held virtually, but organizers noted that they will comply with state health regulations in effect on March 31 for the in-person event.

"We’re all so happy to once again be offering this event and this service to our community," said Amy Bass, chairperson of Lunch with the League of Women Voters.