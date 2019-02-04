TODAY'S PAPER
State Police: Human skeletal remains found near Southern State Parkway

State Police on Monday investigate the scene where human remains were discovered in Valley Stream near the Southern State Parkway. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
State Police on Monday afternoon were investigating human skeletal remains found in a wooded area near the Southern State Parkway in Valley Stream, authorities said.

Representatives of the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the Nassau County Medical Examiner's Office were at the scene just off the eastbound Southern State Parkway at Exit 15, authorities said.

A report notifying the State Police Troop L in Farmingdale about the remains came in just before 2:30 p.m. Monday, officials said. There were no immediate signs of foul play, State Police said in a news release.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

