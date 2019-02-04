State Police on Monday afternoon were investigating human skeletal remains found in a wooded area near the Southern State Parkway in Valley Stream, authorities said.

Representatives of the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the Nassau County Medical Examiner's Office were at the scene just off the eastbound Southern State Parkway at Exit 15, authorities said.

A report notifying the State Police Troop L in Farmingdale about the remains came in just before 2:30 p.m. Monday, officials said. There were no immediate signs of foul play, State Police said in a news release.