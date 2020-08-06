TODAY'S PAPER
State trooper hit in Wantagh State Parkway collision, State Police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A state trooper in a marked troop car was rear-ended by another vehicle on the Wantagh State Parkway Thursday and taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries, officials said.

The 11:27 a.m. collision occurred south of Exit W2, where westbound traffic leaves the parkway in Westbury, police said.

All southbound lanes of the parkway have been closed. Traffic is being diverted to Old Country Road, police said in a tweet.

No further details were immediately available.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

