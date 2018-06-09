TODAY'S PAPER
Hempstead pizza delivery man granted stay of deportation

Pablo Antonio Villavicencio-Calderon poses with his two daughters,

Pablo Antonio Villavicencio-Calderon poses with his two daughters, Luciana, left, and Antonia, in an undated photo.

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
A Hempstead pizza delivery man, who faced deportation late Friday, was granted an emergency stay Saturday by a federal judge.

Pablo Antonio Villavicencio-Calderon was delivering a pizza to the Fort Hamilton military base in Brooklyn when he was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo helped Villavicencio-Calderon’s family obtain free legal aid to keep him from being deported.

The Legal Aid Society announced Saturday that the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York has granted Villavicencio-Calderon’s stay until July 20.

He will remain in detention at the Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearny, New Jersey, in the custody of the U.S. Immigration Enforcement.

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

